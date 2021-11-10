UPDATE (CBS46) — Authorities have located the 2002 grey Ford Explorer, which reportedly had 1-year-old Blaise Barnett in the backseat.
Both Blaise and his car seat were missing from the car when it was found near Brannon Hill Condominiums.
This family is desperate to find Blaise. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/t9U8gQGWNO— Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) November 10, 2021
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation and search to find the missing toddler.
______________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) — An Amber Alert has been issued for the sudden disappearance of a 1-year-old boy from Clarkston. Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2002 grey or silver Ford Explorer with a "Tag Applied For" sign in the back window and temporary tag number P2722946.
The 1-year-old, Blaise Barnett, was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs and a diaper and was wrapped in a blanket.
Police say Blaise was left in the car near his home with his parents nearby, when a thief stole the vehicle with the child still inside. This happened at around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
According to his mother, the family parked in front of their home on Montreal Road. She proceeded inside while Blaise's dad took their nephew and a couple items out of the car and into the house.
"He was just making a quick trip because the house was right there and we were still able to see the car. Maybe in the 30 seconds he was in there, he tried to come back to get Blaise and then Blaise wasn't out here and the car wasn't either," she explained.
The family says they suspect a teenager may be the alleged kidnapper after Blaise's father spotted a boy he believed to be around 15 or 16-years-old walking down the street at the time of the incident.
Blaise's mother says the teen was wearing black pants and black shoes and had a black jacket with a yellow and green square pattern on.
"We don't want to press charges," she pleaded to the camera, addressing the unknown assailant. "We just want you to bring our baby back. If you have him still in the car, keep him warm. Just bring him back. I just want him back in my arms."
This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest update as new information becomes available.
#Clarkston, #Georgia #AMBERAlert. For most current information, go to https://t.co/3FBHVvmIrP. pic.twitter.com/F0vI9AXxHm— AMBER Alert (@AMBERAlert) November 10, 2021
If you have any information, call 9-1-1 or Clarkston police at 404-557-8956.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.