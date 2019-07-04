ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has two active amber alerts for two boys missing in Florida as well as a boy reported missing in Virginia.
The two Florida boys, six month-old Caden Page and five year-old Casen Page, were last seen on July 3 in Bonifay, Florida and may be with their father, 25 year-old Joseph Page.
They may be traveling in a 2014 white Ford Escape with the Florida license tag of 076 8TW. A felony warrant is on file for Joseph Page.
If you have any information you're asked to contact the Holmes (Fl.) County Sheriff's Office at 850-547-3681.
An amber alert has also been issued for missing 2 year-old Virginia boy Raequon Ashby, last seen on July 3 in Front Royal, Virginia.
The child is considered to be in extreme danger and is believed to have been abducted by Jashar Ashby. The two were last seen in a 2008 red Chrysler Town and Country minivan that was later recovered abandoned.
No word on where they could be headed.
If you have any information on that case, you're asked to contact the Warren (Va.) County Sheriff's Office at 540-635-4128.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.