ATLANTA (CBS 46) -- An ambulance was involved in an accident on 14th St NW and Techwood Dr.
The ambulance had its lights and siren on when it went through the intersection and was hit by a car, which flipped the ambulance on its side.
There were no patients on the ambulance, but two EMTs did suffer minor injuries. They were taken to Grady Hospital.
Three people in the car were also taken to Grady Hospital with minor injuries.
CBS46 News spoke with the woman who called 911 after witnessing the accident.
"It was terrifying, seeing that all happen," Katia Lichtenstein said. "A surprising amount of people just drove on by."
Atlanta Police are continuing their investigation into the accident.
