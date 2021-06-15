ATLANTA (CBS46) – Police are looking for an ambulance that was stolen Tuesday morning while the driver was dropping off a patient.
Around 7:47 a.m. police responded to a stolen vehicle call at 80 Jesse Hill Dr. SE. The ambulance driver told police they left the ambulance running while they dropped off a patient inside the hospital. When they returned, the ambulance was gone.
The vehicle’s tag number is CRC7159. Anyone with information should contact the Atlanta Police Department.
