ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Movie lovers can now stream their favorite movies anywhere and anytime thanks to a new service one movie theater launched.
On Tuesday, AMC Theaters announced the launch of AMC Theatres on Demand, a streaming service that features nearly 2,000 movies from every major Hollywood studio.
AMC Stub members, including free-to-join AMC Stubs Insider, can now rent or buy movies online on the AMC Theatres mobile app and other connected devices.
The best part of their streaming service is that it requires no subscription.
Movie fans can access new releases as soon as they become available digitally nationwide on the streaming service.
For more information about this feature visit AMC Stubs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.