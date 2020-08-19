ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, plans to re-open its doors to movie-goers Thursday.
AMC is set to begin a phased re-opening plan, welcoming people into its theaters for the first time in months. In a nod to prices 100 years ago and to get people back in front of the big screen, AMC is charging just 15 cents a ticket Thursday.
The theater chain touts new sanitation measures on its website, giving customers a glimpse of what they can expect. In addition to masks, social distancing measures and reduced capacity, AMC will also use electrostatic disinfectant sprayers before each showtime.
“I’m excited to put on makeup, wear a nice outfit and go be around people,” Jesslyn Rollins said.
AMC hopes there are a few million more like Rollins. Earlier this summer the chain warned of billions in losses, and these days there’s no shortage of options.
“I’m not going to lie,” Bentley Brandon said. “You got Amazon Prime. You got Netflix. There’s a lot of competition in the movies.”
Right now AMC is only re-opening about 15 percent of its cinemas nationwide. So if you plan on heading out to catch a flick Thursday, check online to make sure your location is open.
