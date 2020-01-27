ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Leaders of a historically black church denomination are planning to put some pressure on Georgia lawmakers Monday, urging them to pass a hate crimes law.
Georgia is one of only five in the nation that does not have a hate crimes law. It had one 20 years ago, but the Georgia Supreme Court struck it down saying it was too vague. Now there's additional pressure for lawmakers to pass a new one.
One group applying that pressure is the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Monday is "AME Day" at the state capitol.
CBS46 recently spoke with the AME bishop for the Atlanta region, Reginald T. Jackson. He pointed to a recent incident in Hall County as a reason why Georgia needs a hate crimes law, which would add penalties for people convicted of targeting victims based on certain protected categories such as race or sexual orientation.
Investigators in Gainesville said they stopped a 16 year-old white girl from following through with her plans to go on a stabbing spree at a predominately black AME Church in Gainesville.
Bishop Jackson says without a hate crimes law, there's no way to measure whether hate crimes are increasing or decreasing.
"It's important that the faith community rise to the occasion and speak to this issue," said Bishop Jackson. “I think politicians, if you don't pressure them in any way, they don't act and they don't respond.”
There's some push-back on hate crimes legislation.
For example, State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, a Republican from Powder Springs, said the state shouldn't be the "thought police."
She believes you should judge the crime, not the thought.
Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.