AME Episcopal District leaders call for boycott of 3 major companies over election law

Religious leaders with Georgia’s AME Episcopal District called for a national boycott of three major corporations on Thursday. Bishop Reginald Jackson asked fellow citizens to stop doing business with Coca-Cola, Delta and Home Depot for failing to speak out against Georgia’s new voting law.
“This boycott is not something we want to do, it’s something we have to do,” Jackson said. “We cannot, and we will not support companies who do not support us in our struggle to cast our ballot and exercise our freedom.”
The boycott will begin on Wednesday, April 7th and could expand to additional companies like Aflac, UPS and Georgia Power.
Religious leaders are demanding the following criteria be met to lift the boycott:
- Companies must express opposition to SB 202 in press conference
- Companies must speak out against similar legislation in other states
- Companies must express support of federal legislation HR1 and HR4
- Companies must support litigation against SB 202.
“When we finally got a chance to see it all put together and had a chance to digest it as well as listen and hear from the voices of our people about it we realized that this was restricting,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said.
And in an interview with ESPN, President Biden criticized Georgia’s new voting law, then said he would support Major League Baseball moving the All-Star game out of the state.
“This is Jim Crow on steroids what they’re doing in Georgia and 40 other states,” Biden said.
Meanwhile, Governor Brian Kemp defended the law on FOX News saying it offers more opportunities for people to vote than the law in Biden’s home state of Delaware.
“The state of Delaware has no in person early voting, we have 17-days. If GA you don’t have to have an excuse to get absentee ballot by mail, in Delaware you do, we have drop boxes and Delaware does not,” Kemp said.
