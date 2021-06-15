SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Sandy Springs approved an amendment to the city's zoning ordinance code regarding party house events in an effort curtail rising issues with commercial parties in residential areas.
During a June 15 meeting, the city amended the zoning code to consider party house events as temporary forms of use that would require administrative permits. The amendment goes on to restrict such parties in residential areas amid the increasing trend of commercial parties in protected neighborhoods.
The below zoning amendments were made to the code:
- A Party House is defined as single unit detached, single unit attached, or multi-family dwelling including all accessory structures, which is used for the purpose of hosting commercial events.
- A commercial event includes parties, ceremonies, receptions or similar large-scale gatherings where a fee is charged for the use of the dwelling unit, whether or not a fee is charged for the event.
- Party house use shall be prohibited within 150 feet of a property zoned RE, RD, PK, CON, RU, RT, RM, RX, PR, or a property used for residential purposes measured from property line to property line.
- It unlawful for a Party House event to occur without having first obtained a permit for such event.
Per the city, the ordinance will take immediate effect. More information on the revised code can be found at www.sandyspringsga.gov or via the Citizen Response Center at 770-730-5600.
