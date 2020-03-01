ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thousands of participants kicked off the Publix Atlanta Marathon early Sunday morning.
This race, just a day after the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, focused on diversity, inclusion and doing your personal best.
Chris Zepeda and his wife flew in from California to be a part of what’s known as "America's Marathon Weekend."
To get the full experience, they even signed up for the Publix Atlanta 5K run.
"It was a great way to tour the city and we have really loved every minute we have been on the east coast and in the south," said Zepeda.
The Zepedas were surrounded by 13,000 other racers with various levels of experience. Every competitor hoped to complete either the marathon, half marathon or 5K.
"For this race, you finish together... because you start together."
Together is how hand cyclist, Jessica Minton, crossed the finish line. She and dozens of other wheelchair participants pushed through their tribulations to reach their goals.
"My husband says I lost a lot of my drive after having a stroke 13 years ago...” said Minton. “But just being involved in the Kyle Pease Foundation has kind of given me that back."
Kevin Enners and his father Rich shared those same sentiments. "Today he got through every hill independently and I think was his best run," Enners boasted.
The dynamic duo has been crushing wheel chair races together since Kevin was a baby and he said they don’t plan on stopping now.
"He's got a marathon next weekend down in Albany, Georgia so this is kind of a warm up for him," said Enners.
