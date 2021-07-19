American Academy of Pediatrics urges children to wear masks in school

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The new school year is sure to be a challenging one, not only academically, but also from a health and wellness standpoint.
“I would rather not wear a mask; however, we continue to still see cases,” Ron Clark Academy student Dante Beaumont said.
The American Academy of Pediatrics released new COVID-19 guidance for schools on Monday supporting in-person learning and recommending universal mask wearing of everyone over the age of 2.
Dr. Hansa Bhargava is a pediatrician believes masks are the only way to protect unvaccinated children from the virus.
“The kids under 12 can’t even get a vaccine, so it’s on us to figure out a way to protect them,” Bhargava said. “So as a parent and I’ve said this to my patients as well as to my family it is really important for the kids to wear masks indoors.”
Masks will be mandatory in DeKalb County Public Schools this year. Atlanta Public Schools and Clayton County Schools will also require students to wear masks.
However, in the state’s two largest school districts Gwinnett and Cobb County, masks will be optional this fall.
“Not everybody is fully vaccinated and there’s still a chance you can get the virus and my take on it is it’s a mask,” DeKalb County Parent Shoshana Ben-Yoar said.
Guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics doesn’t jive with advice from the CDC. The CDC suggests masks are optional for those already vaccinated. It’s an issue even Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed on Monday.
“I think that the American Academy of Pediatrics, you know, they’re a thoughtful group, they analyze the situation, and if they feel that that’s the way to go, I think that’s a reasonable thing to do,” Fauci said.
