American Airlines is struggling to get planes and people in the air for the 4th day in a row. Over the weekend, they canceled more than 1,000 flights.

ATLANTA (CBS46) --  American Airlines has canceled another 250 flights on Monday, continuing a days-long chain reaction of cancellations that started last week.

American says it canceled 1,058 flights on Sunday, or roughly one in every five of its originally scheduled flights. That was on top of the 548 flights it canceled on Saturday and 343 flights on Friday. Overall about 10% of its mainline flights have been canceled over the four-day period. The canceled flights have stranded tens of thousands of passengers.

In a memo, American COO David Seymour said the airline is "proactively canceling" flights to provide "scheduling certainty for our crews" after high winds and bad weather hit major hubs including Dallas-Fort Worth on Thursday, leaving flight crews out of position.

American insists help is on the way. Starting Monday, the airline says 1,800 flight attendants are returning from pandemic time-off.
 
A spokesperson says the airline expects considerable improvement starting, today. 
 
Travel expert Johnny Jet says he believes scheduling industry-wide opens airlines up to these type of mass delays and cancellations.

“I just think the airlines need to be less aggressive in their scheduling, they’re just trying to fly as many places as they can and then when there are problems, things go really bad, fast," said Jet.

