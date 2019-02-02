Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Two deserving people in town this weekend are getting the VIP treatment.
Kristin and Stuart Close won a sweepstakes package, including two tickets to the Super Bowl, entry to multiple parties, and a meet and greet with Maroon Five.
CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern spoke with the couple today about how they won the tickets, and why the sweepstakes they entered hits close to home for anyone affected by cancer.
“We had already made plans with friends to watch at their house for Sunday night, but those plans changed pretty quickly,” said Stuart Close.
Stuart and Kristin Close traveled to Atlanta from Vermont this weekend for the big game.
“We’re trying to take it all in,” Stuart added.
It all started when Kristin came across the American Cancer Society Crucial Catch Campaign and decided to enter:
“I was just by chance was looking for, just to see, what it would cost to go to the Super Bowl, so I was online looking at seats, and saw it was crazy expensive to go,” Kristin said, “As soon as I got on that, I thought, this is where we need to put the money.”
“We had more than 10,000 entries,” said the American Cancer Society Chief Development and Marketing Officer, Sharon Byers.
The American Cancer Society is celebrating a decade with the NFL through their partnership called Crucial Catch... and this sweepstakes is one part of that.
“To date they’ve raised almost 18.5 million dollars, and those funds goes to support early detection in underserved communities,” Byers added.
Stuart is a cancer survivor.
He was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2012, had two brain surgeries to remove it, and 30 days of radiation.
“We all know someone that has been affected by cancer,” added Kristin.
So naturally, it felt right to donate to a good cause.
“I just clicked the button and decided to donate the money there, knowing we really wouldn’t have a chance, but it just seemed like it was a cause we needed to support,” said Kristin.
“We just feel like we’re so lucky to still be going, we’d like to contribute to help make good results for other people Stuart said, “This is a great way to contribute, and you’ve got a slim chance of winning Super Bowl tickets, so it was a bonus no matter what.”
Now, these Patriots fans can cross ‘attend a Super Bowl’ off their bucket list.
This couple says this is the first vacation they’ve taken alone since their kids were born about 20 years.
