ATLANTA (CBS46) — Saturday, July 17, will mark the first anniversary since the passing of Rep. John Lewis.
Lewis, 80, a civil rights icon, passed away from pancreatic cancer. And on the anniversary of his death, the Lewis family, along with the American Cancer Society and Georgia Power, are hoping to raise funds for critical cancer research.
"Cancer is a disease that can affect anyone, but it doesn’t affect everyone equally,” said Grant Lewis. "Health equity means every person has a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive cancer."
Lewis is being honored as the 2021 American Cancer Society Hope Award honoree. Georgia Power will be matching all donations to this year's Hope Ball's mission moment in honor of Rep. Lewis.
If you would like to donate, you can go to hopeball.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.