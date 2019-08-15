ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The American Cancer Society has a new chief medical and scientific officer.
William G. Cance, M.D. will lead the integration of ACS’ Research and Cancer Control Program to pursue a 2035 challenge goal to reduce cancer mortality by 40 percent.
“Dr. Cance brings to the American Cancer Society impressive breadth and depth of experience as an executive leader, practicing surgical oncologist, researcher, and entrepreneur,” Gary Reedy, chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society said in a statement.
Cance comes to ACS from the University of Arizona Comprehensive Cancer Center where he served as interim director. He previously held leadership positions at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, the University of Florida, and the University of North Carolina.
He earned his undergraduate and medical degrees from Duke University and completed his residency in general surgery at Barnes Hospital/Washington University School of Medicine and a fellowship in surgical oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Cance said there are many reasons why he chose the American Cancer Society.
"The history, the research teams, the mission, the volunteers and the visionary leadership are a great fit. I'm honored and excited for the opportunity. The ACS name has been synonymous with progress and hope. My goal is to more rapidly implement the emerging advances in cancer prevention and treatment to patient care and to help this historic organization achieve its mission to further reduce the burden of cancer nationwide and globally," he said.
Cance begins his new position October 21.
