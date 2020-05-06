ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- American Legion Post 45 makes a Vietnam veteran’s dream of having a place to call home a reality.
“This is an answer to a prayer,” said veteran William Bolton referring to the tiny home he received from American Legion Post 45.
“I use to have a wonderful home in Sandy Springs but my wife came down with breast cancer years ago and after she died it took everything to just get everything caught up as far as bills,” added Bolton.
With limited income, Bolton struggled to find a place to live. That’s when Post 45 stepped in and teamed up with Blessed Trinity Christian High School in Roswell to build him a tiny home.
“It was done by a number of students after hours. They also needed some funds to do it, so we put in for a Home Depot grant and got the grant from the foundation. And, we had a bunch of veterans who went over to design it as well,” said Jim Lindenmayer with the Cherokee County Homeless veteran program.
The renovations took several months and Lindenmayer added the tiny home has all the amenities of a regular home.
“It’s a little bit longer than a typical tiny home. It’s designed as a smart home so it has smart features in it. It has smart lighting, miniature kitchen in it, sleeping quarters, shower, it runs on two twenty volts.”
As for Bolton he says he couldn’t be happier.
“It’s got everything I need to live in there and it would be perfect for me. I really appreciate them providing me with a home. I've had a piece of land for years but I never could afford to build a home on it and now I got a home, I will be able to live in”.
Post 45 says they are working on building and donating several more tiny homes.
