Tucker, GA (CBS46) Crews are currently on the scene of a blaze at an American Legion post in DeKalb County.
The fire started at the American Legion Joe Pickett Post 207 on Pine Valley Road in Tucker.
The building is said to be a total loss. No word on what caused the fire.
No injuries were sustained.
JUST IN: huge fire at American Legion in Tucker. Live reports this morning on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/BklfKYwuMh— Adam Harding (@HardingCBS46) March 20, 2019
