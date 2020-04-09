ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The American Lung Association has launched a $25 million initiative to expand its respiratory research program and enhance public health measures in the fight to end COVID-19.
The Association also intends to use the funds to "defend against future respiratory virus pandemics." In a press release the Association adds, "The initiative will also work with public and private entities to increase research collaboration and develop new vaccines, detection tests and treatment therapies."
Through the COVID-19 Action Initiative, the Association will:
- Expand COVID-19 research within the current clinical trials of the Airways Clinical Research Center (ACRC) Network
- Fund Coronavirus Awards and Grants for preventive research, vaccines, antivirals and to advance future outbreak preparedness
- Provide ACRC pilot grants to evaluate the effect of COVID-19 on patients with chronic lung disease
More than 36 million people suffer from lung disease, making them more vulnerable to the lethal nature of the novel coronavirus.
"The Association has always played a key role in managing respiratory viruses ranging from our work with influenza to funding basic research on understanding COVID-19,” said American Lung Association President and CEO Harold Wimmer. “We intend to serve as the convener of government, private industry and public health organizations to form a coalition that ensures better preparedness to meet the virus outbreaks of the future.”
