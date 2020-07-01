ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Season 2 of the Atlanta filmed show American Soul is in full swing, and plenty of local celebrities have a part.
The series looks at the show "Soul Train" and the complicated life of its host Don Cornelius.
I was exclusively invited on set earlier this year prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, of course. The cast was about to wrap up Season 2, which is currently airing.
We discussed the beginnings of the iconic show, its legendary host and the legacy Don Cornelius left behind. The series tells the inside story of the program that defined a generation and the personal trials and successes of the mastermind behind hit.
The series is taped in Atlanta with a mainly local cast, except for the lead Sinqua Walls who relocated from Los Angeles for the taping.
“I would say I’m happy for Atlanta because it’s become such a film hub, and I think people come here and enjoy both aspects of being Hollywood, but also have that southern charm,” explained Sinqua.
Once Sinqua familiarized himself with Atlanta it was time for him to get to work on his character.
“I started off with making sure I sat down with Tony Cornelius, Don’s son, and talk to him about the legacy. Talk to him about what it meant to him and also who his dad was to him,” he explained.
For Sinqua portraying such an important figure didn’t bring about pressure, but rather a sense of responsibility.
“At the end of the day all I can try to do is do him justice and understand that this is something that he started in the 70s. He was the only person that created that, he was a cavalier for black entertainment,” said Sinqua.
Season 2 is also jam packed with local celebrities like DC Young Fly and one half of the hip-hop group Outkast, rapper Big Boi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.