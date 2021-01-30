ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Americans are facing uncertain times ---and they’re turning to guns.
“I bought my first gun maybe eight months ago,” said Taj Jones.
Jones is one of millions of people wanting extra protection for their family.
“I guess you could say during recent times it was something I wanted to get involved in and purchase my first gun,” Jones said.
According to the FBI, they conducted background checks on nearly four million people looking to buy guns last month.
“It has been a struggle to find ammunition, if you do find it, it can be pretty expensive compared to what it used to be,” Jones added.
Stoddard’s Range and Guns was filled with people Saturday afternoon, and the staff says business has been booming.
“Our gun sales are up nearly 100%,” said Mitchell O’Neal-Mitchell, the Director of Operations and Training at Stoddard’s.
Whether the motivation behind the surge is a rise in crime and violence, the pandemic, or fears of impending gun control legislation, many people are turning to guns for greater protection.
“There’s a lot of unrest right now, people are concerned, they’re scared, they’re worried about their families, and I think we all deserve to feel safe,” added Jones.
On top of that, Stoddard’s has had a 700% increase in training and safety classes.
“Our customers are coming in seeking the training, just as much, if not more, than the firearm itself,” said O’Neal-Mitchell.
It’s also taking people several months to even find an available appointment to get a concealed carry permit in multiple counties.
According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, 40% of people who bought firearms in 2020 were doing so for the first time.
