ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With more and more cases of coronavirus spreading in China and abroad, the United States Department of Health and Human Services works to assess health risks posed by American citizens returning from trips to east Asia.
For the nearly 400 US citizens being urged to disembark the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, the journey home will have an extra stop they may not have originally anticipated: 14-day federal quarantine.
After taking State Department chartered flights back to US soil, they will find themselves disembarking at one of two federal quarantine sites out west, either Travis Air Force Base in California or Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. This group of passengers will not be housed in the same zones as those returning from Wuhan, the Chinese city believed to be the birthplace of coronavirus.
Prior to departure from Japan, travelers will be screened by health officials to prevent those displaying symptoms from leaving Japan, while those who do board the flights will be screened again once on the planes and once touching down at their respective quarantine site.
While the US government continues to assert that the risk of coronavirus spreading among the general American public is low, they are still taking precautionary measures to reduce potential exposure.
