(CBS46) -- U.S. Unemployment rate hits 13% for the month of May, dropping 1.4% since April. 2.5 million jobs were added.
Economists had predicted unemployment would rise to as much as 20%, a loss of 8 million jobs, as they awaited the latest report.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment rates declined 11.6% for men and 13.9% for women. The number of unemployed workers who were on temporary layoff decreased by 2.7 million.
Part-time workers accounted for about two-fifths of the over-the-month employment growth, according to the report.
