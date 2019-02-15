Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Do you have some time off coming up but don't have anywhere to go?
If you have a friend, Amtrak is offering two-for-one deals until February 18 on several routes. This is provided you travel between the dates of March 25 through July 29.
The deal includes a free companion fare with the purchase of one full-price adult fare. Tickets are available on most Amtrak routes for both coach and Acela business class.
A sample fare from Atlanta to Washington D.C. is going for $129 for two people!
Click here to check out more fares!
