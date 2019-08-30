CBS46) – With Hurricane Dorian expected to bring severe weather to Florida and the southeast, Amtrak announced on Friday that is canceling select service routes for the safety of its customers and employees.
Bus transportation will not be provided for canceled trains. Service will be restored pending improved conditions.
Service canceled between Jacksonville and Miami on Friday, August 30 include:
• Silver Star 91
• Silver Meteor 97
Service canceled between Miami and Jacksonville on Saturday, August 31 includes:
• Silver Meteor 98
• Silver Star 92
Service canceled from Saturday, August 31 to Monday, September 2 includes:
• Silver Star 91 (New York – Miami)
• Silver Meteor 97 (New York – Miami)
Service canceled from Sunday, September 1 to Tuesday, September 3 includes:
• Silver Star 92 (Miami – New York)
Service canceled from Saturday, August 31 to Monday, September 2 includes:
• Auto Train 52 (Sanford, Fla. – Lorton, Va.)
• Auto Train 53 (Lorton, Va. – Sanford, Fla.)
Service canceled from Sunday, September 1 to Tuesday, September 3 includes:
• Silver Meteor 98 (Miami – New York)
Anyone planning to travel should check their train status on Amtrak.com or on the app prior to departing.
Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Amtrak said it will waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule.
Those customers should call the reservation center at 800-USA-RAIL.
