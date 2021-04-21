ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta bar has been hailed as heroic for its effort to protect women who feel unsafe. Customers are thanking the business for stepping in before a bad situation grew worse, and it's all because of a code word.
CBS46 is choosing to not reveal the code phrase because it would defeat the purpose of the local efforts but it's posted in a letter across restroom stalls at Red Top Brewhouse.
The Acworth bar made a social media post on April 13th documenting the encounter where a customer was able to use it.
"It was immediate, it was quick, it was exactly the way we designed it and spoke about."
Since its opening back in August 2020, this time is now the first but unlikely to be the last Red Top's code is used.
Owners Robin Hankison and Jonathan White told CBS46, being husbands and a 'girl dad', they each wanted their bar to do what others across Metro Atlanta have not-- cater especially to women.
"Quite frankly, we didn't see anything like it, which really shocked us. It's such a natural thing to do to protect your patrons," explained Hankison.
The bosses credit the safe signage and a trained employee for the success story about two weeks ago.
Bartender Jacob Crossan recalled, "he started talking to the women. He was getting inappropriate, calling them names when they seemed uninterested."
Crossan says he witnessed everything, including one of the women go into the restroom where she saw the sign. Once she came out, the rest worked as planned.
"I immediately asked her, 'hey do you need this [referencing the code word],'" he questioned. "She was like 'yes.' That's when I immediately came out the bar, tapped him and said 'brother it's time to go.'"
There was bit of a fuss as the patron asked why he had to go but he was ultimately escorted out, the women escorted safely to their ride, and Red Top now setting a trend other Metro Atlanta bars tell them they'll follow as well.
After the business posted the incident to its Facebook, companies as far as South Africa reached out saying they'll add the safety measure into their operations.
Red Top also has an additional phrase which a patron would use if they specifically wanted police involved.
"We have the best burger in the world, we believe, and the best beer but if we're going to be famous, let's be famous for the hearts of the people that we work with." White continued, "That is the true story of this and if it can be adapted by a lot of other restaurants, bars, just businesses in general-- a whole lot of lives can be changed."
