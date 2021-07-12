ATLANTA (CBS46) -- For nearly five years CBS46's Fred Khalil hosted “Hardball with Bobby Cox," a half hour show to get the skipper a little extra cash.
Just like a college football coach, so many things Khalil heard and discussed were by gentleman’s agreement “off the record.” However, there is one great moment that bears repeating.
In 2001, Greg Maddux was 5-0 in June but John Burkett was having a good year 8-5 at the break.
"We’re in the dugout ready to start recording the show, cameras are fired up when Maddux comes walking out of the clubhouse," Khalil explained.
Bobby spots his ace and yelled, “hey Doggie, did LaRussa get in touch with you?”
Cardinals manager Tony LaRussa was the NL skipper. Maddux as only Greg could: “Yeah, I told him to take “Burky” (John Burkett).
“What?” said Bobby and Maddux responded with “yeah I said, he’s having a great year, I go every year. He’s having an All Star season he needs to go.”
So Burkett was added to the National League roster for the 2001 All Star game in Seattle. Bobby turned to Khalil before they start rolling, and said “that’s why he’s a bleepin’ Hall of Famer.”
