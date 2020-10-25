An early morning crash leaves a Forsyth County man dead

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Early Sunday morning a single car accident on Highway 42 near Weldon Road in Monroe County left a Forsyth County man dead.
Jeston J. Evans, of Forsyth, was traveling on Highway 42 when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road. Evans struck a wooden fence and one of the fence posts went through his windshield striking Evans. The vehicle continued a little further eventually striking a tree.
Monroe County EMS happened to be traveling on Highway 42 at the time and saw the accident happen.
EMS pronounced Evans deceased on scene.
If you have any additional questions, please contact the Morgan County Sheriffs Office.
