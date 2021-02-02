An Atlanta City Council is set to review a plan that could possibly employ Atlanta's self-proclaimed "water boys."
However, one local mother is heartbroken to know it's even being considered an option after the shooting death of her son.
Jalanni wanted to make ends meet for his family, he also wanted to save for a down payment on a car. It's why he took to Atlanta's intersections to sell bottled water.
His final sale, last June, went wrong. Another water boy is accused of shooting and killing the 18-year-old for making a profit at his intersection. The teen's mom, Meka Pless, exclusively told CBS 46 News that Jalanni's death is just one example of the dangers.
"My baby didn't deserve it, especially not over ten dollars and a bottle of water," she said.
From the shootings, to the car accidents, to the reported outright aggression of some of the young men, Pless says there should be legislation for a ban not employment.
"It's just entirely too much." Pless questioned. "Who is to say this is going to change anything," she added.
The plan, introduced by Councilman Antonio Brown in Monday's council meeting, would potentially have the city's water department create a bottling and distribution program with mid-wage jobs. The city would then specifically hire those who are currently selling at intersections.
The young man on 17th and Spring Street selling bottles Tuesday told CBS46 News that he wishes to be identified as Bob John.
John claimed the water boys have been given a bad reputation by the few who are accused of committing crimes.
"If you gone sell water, sell water,"said John. "All that trying to act like you selling then you steal somebody purse, that ain't right," he added.
CBS46 News interviewed Councilman Howard Shook to get his reaction on the ongoing concerns.
"Does the good outweigh the bad," CBS 46's Ciara Cummings asked.
Shook responded, "I think the vast majority of them are going about it in a peaceful way."
"But I don't know if the good outweighs the bad."
The councilman explained he's heard from residents who feel threatened after refusing to purchase water. He fears things
could get worse. Shook says this proposal from Councilman Brown would spark solutions or at least conversations.
But for moms like Meka Pless, she does not need a council conversation to know the grief the group has caused.
"He had just graduated from Douglas Highschool," she cried.
Pless confirmed to CBS 46, she's been getting backlash for her son selling water in the first place. However, she added she didn't want him to but it's the job he wanted.
If Councilman Brown's proposal is approved next week, the city would begin a study to see how feasible the water bottling and distribution program can be. Brown issued this statement:
Throughout our City, we have heard from countless residents who are experiencing economic difficulty as we continue to navigate the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Particularly in communities of color, we have seen firsthand a shortage of jobs and workforce programs. Exploring the opportunity to establish a water bottling and distribution municipal enterprise puts forward a real pathway to developing solutions that address economic stability and opportunity in our communities and among the young men who continue to sell water throughout our City.
