ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police say an international jewelry heist crew is to blame for millions of dollars worth of jewelry being nabbed from a Roswell business.
It’ll bring tears to any jewelry store owners’ eyes. It’s also a reality for the owners of Jason Guven Fine Jewelry. Police said a masked crew broke in through the roof, cut the alarm system and power, then went to work.
“They brought tools in, heavy duty tools they broke through a reinforced wall cinder block and rebar and were able to crawl into the safe," Officer Sean Thompson of the Roswell Police Department said.
Which is why investigators are now calling the thieves a professional crew. The store owner told CBS46 News the crew took millions of dollars worth of jewelry all in a matter of hours. Based on new intel from federal agents, police believe the crooked crew is made up of Chilean and Colombian nationals who arrived in the country focused on distinct targets.
“Specifically, Indian Asian or Middle Eastern owned jewelry stores,” Thompson said.
Officials believe the crew has been making their way across the country hitting those targets in multiple states. As for the millions of dollars worth of jewelry…
“We believe that they actually will package the jewelry into inconspicuous items and ship them back to their countries,” Thompson explained
Police are now working to find the identities of every member of the crew.
