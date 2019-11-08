ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Ancestry.com is recognizing veterans in a special way this holiday. It’s opening its archive of U.S. military records to veterans free of charge.
The online company is known for helping people discover more about their family roots and has more than 260 million U.S. military records for every major war from the American Revolution through Vietnam War.
Veterans can search for draft cards, veterans’ gravesites, soldier pension indexes, enlistment records, muster rolls and more.
Access is available Nov. 8 through Nov. 17.
To search for records, click here.
