ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Sharon Reed, primary news anchor for CBS46 (WGCL-TV) and Peachtree TV (WPCH-TV), announced today she will be departing at the conclusion of the upcoming May sweeps period.
"In the last few months, some exciting projects have come up that require my full-time attention to properly explore," said Reed. "As a result, I've made the difficult decision to leave CBS46 and Peachtree TV when my contract expires at the end of May. This decision does not come lightly - it's something I have been thinking about for months. In the television business, timing is critical, and this is the first time for me to make this move."
Reed joined CBS46 as primary anchor in June 2015 and has been on the anchor desk through a period of unprecedented growth. During her tenure, the station successfully launched CBS46 News at 9 on Peachtree TV, the first 9pm newscast in the Atlanta television market and took ownership of a number of major local events including the Atlanta Pride Parade and the SEC Championship. Reed also co-anchored the station's widely-admired coverage of Super Bowl LIII week in February.
"We recognize that big opportunities come along infrequently and while we'll miss the energy, passion and talent Sharon brings to our organization, we respect Sharon's decision to pursue her dreams," CBS46 and Peachtree TV Vice-President and General Manager, Lyle Banks.
News Director Steve Doerr added, "Sharon has been a driving force at CBS46 and in the Atlanta marked. We are excited to see what she does next."
"I'm grateful to CBS46 and the Meredith Corporation for being understanding and supportive of my decision," Reed said. "I'll deeply miss my colleagues and the excitement of local news, and I'll especially miss connecting with our audience each day. I am grateful to all the people who welcomed me into their home each and every night."
Reed's final newscast will be on Wednesday, May 22nd.
