ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens pulled ahead of former Mayor Kasim Reed late Tuesday night in the race for Atlanta mayor and will face Felicia Moore in a runoff on Nov. 30.
According to the latest election results with 100% of precincts voting, Dickens beat Reed by 576 votes.
Moore received 39,202 votes or 41% of the 96,122 votes that were cast. Dickens received 22,117 and Reed received 21,541.
NOTE: These results are not official. They will not be official until they have been certified.
DeKalb County's released its unofficial tally around 12:30 a.m. That pushed Dickens ahead of Reed for the first time.
Sharon Gay and Antonio Brown received 6,578 and 4,544 votes respectively.
Dickens spoke to his supporters at 12:41 a.m. and sounded confident that he would advance to the runoff.
.@andreforatlanta speaking about today’s election results https://t.co/D1TRzJF8rV— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) November 3, 2021
