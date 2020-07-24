ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “He was ready to move on so he relaxed and died very quietly,” said diplomat and activist Andrew Young of his longtime friend Congressman John Lewis' passing.
Lewis’s work and impact will never be forgotten as people around the country celebrate the life and legacy of the Civil Rights icon.
“He had a tenacity about him not to let go,” says Young.
Within the next six days, ceremonies honoring Lewis' lifetime of work will be held in Troy, Alabama, Selma and Montgomery, Alabama, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.
With so many people mourning the loss of the late congressman, Young predicts the turnout may be too big, which could lead to a dangerous outcome.
“It was two funerals coming together down in Albany, Georgia that caused a big explosion of deaths. I mean, this is a deadly virus,” says Young while acknowledging the risks involved with large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here in Atlanta, some people have decided to virtually pay their respects while others choose to flank Atlanta's streets or gather at various other ceremonies in honor of Lewis.
“I will probably attend something, but those who are over 60 have a little bit of a challenge when we get out into big public events,” says local Sue Ross.
"You know what, the current situation with COVID-19, it’s better for us to just be at home where you’re safe and watching it online,” says local Stacey Rose.
Anthony Weldon believes the best way to pay your respects is through action.
“I think you can carry on his legacy by carrying on his legacy through action, through behaviors, your mindset and how you carry on your life,” says Weldon.
“I think as we work together we can develop this world so that we can live together in peace and prosperity and keep growing together,” adds Young.
