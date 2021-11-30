FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) — According to unofficial results released by the City of Forest Park, Angelyne Butler has won a second term in office as the mayor of Forest Park.
Butler defeated challenger Tommy Smith by 96 votes (442-346) to win Tuesday's runoff election.
Back in 2017, Butler became the first person of color to be elected mayor of Forest Park. In 2020, Butler was voted the "Mayor of the Year" by the Georgia Minority Business Association, according to her campaign website.
Smith is a former Ward 1 councilman in Forest Park and is the owner of TnT Auto Performance Center, which is an auto parts business in the city.
The two candidates were separated by just 5 votes (317-312) in the Nov. 2 General Election.
*All results are unofficial until they are certified by the city.
For complete election results from races across the area, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.