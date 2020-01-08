FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Federal documents obtained by CBS46 show Fulton County leaders failed to properly manage more than $5 million in grant money since 2014--$1.7 million just last year. This, according to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, which warned the county in November--fail to act--and lose this year's funds completely.
Hundreds packed the county board of commissioners meeting today after folks learned the commissioners acted by voting to reject the funds, rather than manage the money.
Called the Community Development Block Grant, the rules say recipients cant sit on funds.
Nearly a dozen of Fulton County's poorest cities say they could have used the economic aid, as did residents who showed up today.
"We all need it... you need to reconsider getting these funds," said one resident to the commissioners.
County sources tell us it was hard to find projects to fit the rules of the program. But critics say, in these tight times, who leaves millions on the table.
