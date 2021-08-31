Atlanta motorist shoots pedestrian

Atlanta police investigate shooting on Greenbriar Pkwy involving motorist and pedestrian. 

Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting involving a motorist and pedestrian.   

The victim told Atlanta officers he stepped in front of a vehicle on Greenbriar Parkway.  The driver got upset, pulled a gun and shot him in the foot.   The male driver traveled southbound on Continental Colony Parkway after the shooting.  He was driving a white 4-door sedan vehicle. 

The victim was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition.   Atlanta Police is asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS.  

