HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hall County Animal Control advised residents Wednesday that a raccoon captured in the area had tested positive for rabies.
An incident had earlier been reported of contact between a rabid raccoon and two dogs on the 6000 block of Wind Jammer Way in Northwest Hall County. The racoon was captured and taken in for testing at the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur, where it was determined that the animal was positive for rabies on Oct. 5.
Officials reported that this was the eighth confirmed rabies case in Hall County this year.
Positive alert signs will be posted in the area where the rabid raccoon was located. If you see an animal acting abnormally in the area, contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or during non-working hours, call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.
Animal owners are encouraged to vaccinate their domesticated pets for rabies. Vaccines are available at the Hall County Animal Shelter, located at 1688 Barber Road in Gainesville, for $10, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call (678) 450-1587.
