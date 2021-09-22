HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hall County Animal Control advised residents Wednesday that a skunk captured in the area had tested positive for rabies.
An incident had earlier been reported of contact between a skunk and a dog on the 6500 block of Thompson Road in Clermont. The skunk was captured and taken in for testing at the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur, where it was determined that the animal was positive for rabies.
Officials reported that this was the sixth confirmed rabies case in Hall County this year.
Signs will be posted in the area where the rabid skunk was found, with Hall County Animal Services asking that anyone seeing an animal acting abnormally in the area to please contact them at 770-531-6830. Hall County Dispatch can be contacted during non-working hours at 770-536-8812.
It is recommended that animal owner's vaccinate their domestic pets for rabies, with vaccines available for $10 Tuesday through Friday at Hall County Animal Shelter between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Those wishing to schedule an appointment can do so at 678-450-1587.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.