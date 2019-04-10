DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Downtown Douglasville is not the kind of area you would expect to see a rabid raccoon.
“I didn’t think we had that problem, but we do,” downtown worker Judy Joseph said.
Douglas County Animal Control says a dog killed a raccoon that tested positive for rabies around Price Avenue and Church Street. But that's not the only one. Animal control reports a positive case on Sweetwater Drive near Highway 5. Four dogs from that yard are now in quarantine for 45 days.
Then in the area of Scarlet Drive and Tara Circle two stray dogs were seen around a dead raccoon that tested positive for rabies. People in the area know the dogs.
“They would just run through looking for something to eat and gone,” neighbor Madeira Cronen said. “I hope they are okay, but they said they might have rabies.”
That's why animal control is now searching for those two dogs.
“They passed out leaflets to let us know what the situation was,” neighbor Bobbie Putnam said. “They put posted pictures of the dogs that they are looking for because they think they may have interacted with the raccoon or rabid animal.”
People are be advised to avoid any wild animals and also making sure pets are up to date on their shots.
