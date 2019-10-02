MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Cobb County animal shelter is under investigation after two dogs were found dead on Wednesday.
During the investigation at the Cobb County Animal Services, officials determined that the two dogs died due to contracting Streptococcus Zooepidemicus.
Authorities say, Strep Zoo is a highly contagious bacterial infection that affects the respiratory system and is often fatal to shelter animals.
“After consulting with our on-site veterinarians, we determined that closing the facility was the only option available. We will embark on a thorough cleaning process of the entire facility and put all the animals in the shelter on an antibiotic regimen,” the Animal Services Division Director, Shana Luke, told CBS46.
The shelter will be temporally closed for at least two weeks. Officials say, anyone who has adopted an animal from Cobb Animal Services in the past two weeks should consult their veterinarian.
Luke also added, “this is an unfortunate incident and we deeply regret having to close to the public, but the health and welfare of the animals we care for is our top priority.”
The incident remains under investigation.
