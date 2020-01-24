COWETA COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) - According to statistics, dog owners live longer and have less stress than non-dog owners.
In fact, a study in the journal of the American Heart Association shows a dog can decrease the risk of death by 33 percent.
That is one of the driving forces behind Coweta County Animal Services is making it easier for veterans to adopt a cat or dog for free.
“They give to us so we should give back,” Marjorie Steve Orr told CBS46 News. “We have free animals, that would be a cat or dog available for any vet that wants to come out from anywhere,” added Orr.
The offer saves veterans about $125, the only thing veterans need to provide Animal Services with is proof of their service. In addition to the good news of a waived adoption fee, officials say the animals are all in good health and have been cleared by their in-house veterinarian.
“We go ahead get them spayed and neutered. They have all their shots, they're de-wormed. They have their rabies and pretty much you can just pick them up and they're ready to go and don’t have to go to the vet for about six months,’ said Tom Bush with Animal Services.
According to multiple studies, pets can lower the impacts of PTSD in 22 to 50 percent of veterans. Those who are interested in adopting a pet should visit the Coweta County Animal Shelter, it is currently above capacity with dogs.
“Unfortunately, we seem to get them in faster than we are able to get them adopted out, so any help we can get to get the animals out the door would be greatly appreciated,” added Bush.
To find out more about the Coweta County Animal Services veterans adoption program, click here.
