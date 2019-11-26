ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – This Black Friday, the LifeLine Animal Project wants you to skip the traffic and credit card debt and adopt a lifetime of love instead.
The organization is waiving all fees on adoptable animals during its Black Friday Mega Adoption event Nov. 29 through Dec. 2.
The no-fee adoption includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations and more. Last year, the organization says over 300 homeless animals found forever homes and even more adoptions are expected this year.
The mega adoption event is valid at the following shelters:
• DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Chamblee
• Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta
• LifeLine Cat Adoption Center, 3172 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Scottdale
• LifeLine Community Animal Center, 3180 Presidential Dr., Atlanta
To view available animals, shelter hours and more information, click here.
