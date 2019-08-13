(CBS46) -- The Dekalb and Fulton County animal shelters are in an emergency foster push after taking in over 1,800 animals in one month.
"It's very urgent," said Karen Hirsch, with Lifeline Animal Project. "Our goal is to save every life that's possible."
Lifeline Animal Project manages the shelters.
In Fulton County, the number of animals is so high that some of the kennels are holding up to five dogs.
"It's heartbreaking to walk through these kennels and see these faces looking up at you like help," Hirsch said.
According to Hirsch, Fulton County's shelter was built for 100 or so animals, not the amount it currently holds.
Therefore, there is a need for fosters right now.
"You offer your home for a dog that's friendly and does good in homes," Hirsch said. "We provide all the supplies."
Hirsch told CBS46 even one weekend away can alleviate the overcrowding.
There is a Clear the Shelter event on August 17th, with free adoption.
