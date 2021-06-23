ATLANTA (CBS46) — Hawks hysteria is taking over the city of Atlanta—and we're not just talking about people.
Animals at the Georgia Aquarium got in on the action Wednesday, getting a chance to show their Hawks pride. From seals, to turtles, to snakes, the entire aquarium is ready for Game 1!
And it wasn't just the animals getting in on the fun. Several divers took their hoop skills to the water, showing off impressive slams from below the surface! Check it out!
Game 1 of the Hawks-Bucks is scheduled for Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. on TNT. No word on if big screen TVs have been setup for the animals to watch!
