US billionaire media proprietor Anne Cox

US billionaire media proprietor Anne Cox Chambers (L) poses with her medal after being awarded Commander of Legion of Honor by French Culture Minister Frederic Mitterrand (R) on November 13, 2009 in Paris. AFP PHOTO MARTIN BUREAU (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

 MARTIN BUREAU

ATLANTA (AP) -- The family of Anne Cox Chambers says the newspaper heiress has died at the age of 100.

Her nephew, Jim Kennedy, announced her death to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, her flagship newspaper.

Chambers was a director of Cox Enterprises Inc. who promoted President Jimmy Carter's political career and served as U.S. ambassador to Belgium during his administration.

Forbes estimated her net worth several years ago at nearly $17 billion. She was well known as a philanthropist, serving on the boards of the Atlanta Arts Alliance and the High Museum of Art among other institutions.

Former President Jimmy Carter released a statement Friday morning, regarding her passing:

"Rosalynn joins me in sharing our condolences to the extended family and friends of Anne Cox Chambers. Ambassador Chambers was an important part of our lives for over six decades. Her life serves as a path for fairness and equality for everyone and especially for women and girls. Atlanta, our State of Georgia, and the world has lost a wonderful woman, business leader, and philanthropist. Rosalynn and I are grateful to have been among those whose lives were so richly touched by her. "

