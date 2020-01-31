ATLANTA (AP) -- The family of Anne Cox Chambers says the newspaper heiress has died at the age of 100.
Her nephew, Jim Kennedy, announced her death to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, her flagship newspaper.
Chambers was a director of Cox Enterprises Inc. who promoted President Jimmy Carter's political career and served as U.S. ambassador to Belgium during his administration.
Forbes estimated her net worth several years ago at nearly $17 billion. She was well known as a philanthropist, serving on the boards of the Atlanta Arts Alliance and the High Museum of Art among other institutions.
Former President Jimmy Carter released a statement Friday morning, regarding her passing:
"Rosalynn joins me in sharing our condolences to the extended family and friends of Anne Cox Chambers. Ambassador Chambers was an important part of our lives for over six decades. Her life serves as a path for fairness and equality for everyone and especially for women and girls. Atlanta, our State of Georgia, and the world has lost a wonderful woman, business leader, and philanthropist. Rosalynn and I are grateful to have been among those whose lives were so richly touched by her. "
We are sorry to learn of the passing of Anne Cox Chambers, who campaigned for President Carter and served as his Ambassador to Belgium. Here she is on our poster of his women appointees, row 3, 3rd from left. NAID 136090318 https://t.co/n18q1ZT3zU pic.twitter.com/bpyDKdRGcv— Jimmy Carter Library (@CarterLibrary) January 31, 2020
