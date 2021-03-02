One year ago today, an announcement would come from the Governor that would come to change the lives of all Georgians as the state had its first confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“We received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that we have two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia,” Governor Kemp said on March 2, 2020.
Since that day, there have been more than 819,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, with more than 15,000 deaths.
Dr. Danny Branstetter, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Wellstar Health System, said we’ve learned a great deal about prevention and how reduce transmission over the past year, but the battle continues.
“We still are learning that there may be more ahead to tackle with COVID-19 like new variants and long-term conditions, so still plenty more for us to tackle despite the prevention aspect of this,” Branstetter said.
Over the past 12-months, vaccines were developed in record time, with Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson becoming household names.
Unfortunately, according to the CDC, Georgia ranks dead last in the percentage of people vaccinated at just 12%. Dr. Branstetter blames a lack of supply and hesitancy getting vaccinated.
“The biggest thing is it’s safe. We’ve had three months of rollouts, no big adverse events have been reported and we know there are very few people who can’t take this vaccine. So, get it if it becomes available to you,” Branstetter said.
The White House announced this week that they will be increasing the vaccine supply to states providing more than 15-million doses per week. Merck will also team up with Johnson and Johnson to expand production.
“My hope is by this time next year we'll be back to normal, or before that, but again it depends on if people continue to be smart and understand that we can still have significant losses,” said President Biden.
