ATLANTA (CBS46) — The annual AIDS Walk Atlanta & Music Fest returns to Piedmont Park on Sept. 25 after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event, which attracts thousands of participants, will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a 5K run and walk and will end with a free concert featuring Atlanta's own award-winning hip-hop artist and actor Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and R&B vocalist Sevyn Streeter.
The walk/run raises thousands of dollars to provide unrestricted funds to support the following 10 locally-based HIV/AIDS service nonprofits:
- AID Atlanta
- A Vision for Hope
- Center for Black Women’s Wellness
- Center for Pan Asian Community Services
- Jerusalem House
- National AIDS Education & Services for Minorities
- Open Hand
- Positive Impact Health Centers
- Someone Cares
- Thrive SS
Special attendees will include Congresswoman Nikema Williams, candidates for mayor of Atlanta, candidates for Atlanta City Council president, and others.
The festival site will open at 10 a.m. The 5K run and walk starts at 11:30 a.m. The music festival begins at noon and Ludacris performs at noon. The festival ends at 1:30 p.m.
Click here for more information. http://www.aidswalkatlanta.org/site/PageServer?pagename=homepage_2020
