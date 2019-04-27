ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Motorcycle enthusiasts rode in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
A memorial ride honored the Georgia officers who died in 2018 early Saturday morning.
CBS46'S Melissa Stern was at the Atlanta Expo Center where the ride began and ended.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers and members of the community showed up today to show their support.
Georgia lost seven law enforcement officers in 2018.
“Even one is too many,” said Lake City Police Chief Tony Whitmire.
Whitmire is one of hundreds of people riding in the annual Georgia Police Memorial Ride for Georgia’s fallen officers.
“We do have a lot of folks who have known police officers who have died, so they come for that reason, but there’s just a whole lot of support from the community who come because they want to support us,” Whitmire added.
Now hundreds of officers and community members are riding in the streets in their memory.
“It is great to see the support we have in the community, in this day and age, we get a lot of negative publicity, and there’s a feeling that maybe the police aren’t liked very much, but I’ve always contended, and you can see that today, that that is not the case, the vast majority of folks support us,” Whitmire said.
Anyone was welcome to join the Parade of Honor and ride the streets of Georgia.
There was a police escort and the hundreds of riders took off at 11.
One of which is Tacuma Satchell, a Marta bus driver, who says he bought a motorcycle just to ride in charity events like this.
The money raised from these rides helps support the families of our fallen officers.
“If he’s taking care of his family, and his income is gone, as a brotherhood, we should take care of each other, as fellow motorcyclists and also law enforcement,” Satchell said.
