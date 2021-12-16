ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has announced the return of the Annual Peach Drop Festival after 3 years without it.
Because of its history and longevity, the Peach Drop is cemented in Atlanta and is one of the premier New Year’s Eve events in the Southeast.
This much-loved celebratory festival attracts more than 60,000 attendees.
Featured performers include:
- Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter and actress Ashanti.
- Iconic Atlanta-based hip-hop group Goodie Mob.
- “Nobody’s More Country” rising star with Southern roots Blanco Brown.
Mayor Lance Bottoms said:
Atlanta’s Peach Drop is a proud tradition that has entertained generations of residents and visitors alike. Thank you to City staff, Live Nation, the Coca-Cola Company and Underground Atlanta for their partnership in providing a world-class celebration to bring in the new year in the capital city of the Southeast.
The event will be held at Underground Atlanta on Dec. 31, with the stage opening at 6 p.m. and the historic peach will drop at midnight.
The event will be hosted by two-time Emmy Award Winner, radio personality and Atlanta native Ryan Cameron.
“I look forward to, again, being a part of one of the biggest celebrations in the South; and once again the South got something to say,” said Cameron.
“Underground Atlanta has been the host of the Peach Drop for over 30 years, and we’re proud to welcome the beloved tradition back to our historic entertainment district,” said Shaneel Lalani, CEO of Lalani Ventures. “As we continue to lay the groundwork for redevelopment, we’re focused on creating meaningful community activations and immersive experiences to bring life back to the heart of Downtown.”
With the rise of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, planners tell CBS46 that safety is the top priority for the event.
"Masks are absolutely required. We are also asking people to distance themselves," Lalani told CBS46.
Mayor Bottoms adds that the virus is less transmissible in outdoor spaces, but she is still encouraging guests be masked and vaccinated.
"We are asking people to if you’re going to be crowded near people that you please wear a mask especially if you are not vaccinated," Bottoms told CBS46. "Hopefully, everyone entering big crowds will be vaccinated and my hope is that they’ve gotten their booster by now," Bottoms added.
She's encouraging everyone who was disappointed in her canceling the event in 2018 due to low attendance to come out for its return.
"I completely misread the response we would get to canceling the Peach Drop," Bottoms told CBS46 Thursday. "I'm excited to be able to bring it back and hopefully everybody who complained, hopefully everybody who was a part of that tantrum and upset that the Peach Drop had been canceled will show up, and it is my prayer that we will have a fun and safe New Year."
