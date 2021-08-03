MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Tuesday marked the first day of the new school year for several Georgia school districts, including city schools in Decatur and Marietta.
In Marietta, the day started with a DJ outside Marietta High School where the Class of 2022 admired their work from the night before. The annual senior prank – the toilet paper rolling of the front entrance – provided streamers for the back-to-school party.
“We had a lot of fun last night being able to roll it,” said senior Andrew Owens, adding that the principal was there to supervise the tradition.
The annual rolling of the high school isn’t the only thing unique about Marietta City Schools. The district also has a program for working students called MESH, which stands for Marietta Evening School Hours.
“MESH was a program that started last year in response to the pandemic,” Superintendent of Marietta City Schools Dr. Grant Rivera told CBS46.
Rivera said it became apparent during the height of the pandemic that a number of high school students were on the verge of being forced to drop out.
“I had the chance to speak with students who had gone from full-time students to working 40 to 60 hours a week at a local fast food restaurant to make sure they could support their family because their parent lost their job,” he said.
Rivera said the MESH program will continue this year, as will some COVID protocols. However, masks are currently optional in Marietta City Schools. Rivera said the district has a high vaccination rate among staff members and eligible students, thanks to the 10 vaccination clinics the district hosted during the last school year.
“We vaccinated 65 percent of the Marietta City School staff through our vaccination clinics,” Rivera said, “but quite candidly, that doesn’t even account for anyone who may have gone and gotten the vaccine somewhere else.”
As for the senior prank, Marietta High School seniors will have to clean up the toilet paper mess by Friday.
“Yeah, that’s not fun,” said Andrew, “especially because it rained, and now it all stuck to the ground.”
